Kim Kardashian Shares the Sentimental Gift Pete Davidson Gave Her for Valentine's Day

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have their couples Halloween costumes ready to go for this year! During a group interview with her family on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kim opened up about the sweet Valentine's Day gift her boyfriend gave her.

When host Kimmel showed a photo of the Aladdin sketch she and Pete did on Saturday Night Live back when she hosted in October 2021, the 41-year-old mother of four revealed that the moment was, in fact, their first kiss.

To commemorate the occasion, Pete called in a few favors to the SNL costume department.

"For Valentine's Day he got me the rug and the whole outfits, and the little Genie lamp. So I do own the rug," Kim revealed.

That's not the only thoughtful gift Kim has received from the 28-year-old comedian. Kimmel shared, "We had to carry in a huge bouquet of flowers that Pete sent for you here. Does that make the other boyfriends look bad?"

Kim's sister, Kendall Jenner, joked, "I didn't know that happened until right now."

"You're going to have to call Devin," Kimmel quipped of Kendall's NBA star boyfriend, Devin Booker.

Kim is starting to open up more about her romance with Pete, whom she started dating last fall following her SNL appearance. In a new interview with ABC News' Robin Roberts, Kim discussed their relationship, saying, "I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling to be at peace."