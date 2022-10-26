Kim Kardashian Takes Fans Inside Her Creepy Halloween Home Decor -- Mummies Included

Kim Kardashian’s home is ready for spooky season! On Wednesday, the Kardashians star gave her followers a glimpse at her 2022 Halloween décor.

“Perfect Halloween 2022,” the 42-year-old captioned the video on her Instagram.

“I decided to do like a … skeleton theme and had like these bones and skeleton trees made,” Kim said as she moved the camera down the walkway of her dimly lit front yard.

Surrounding the trees were ivory-colored skeleton heads and hooded figures having a bonfire that illuminated in the light. As Kim continued her tour, she got to her favorite part.

“But my favorite part are these hands, and I had a molding party and they were all molded,” she added.

For the hands that emerged from the dirt, Kim enlisted the help of her children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, and her nieces, nephews and other family members. Kim’s staff even got in on the fun. The reality TV star zoomed in to show a hand holding a knife, that of course, belonged to her chef.

In true Kim K. fashion, all of the décor was one color, with the star noting that she went for a “tonal palette.”

After North opened the front door, that was surrounded by a skull arch, she showed off the inside of her house.

“And in our house, we have a really creepy situation going on here," she said.

The hallway was adorned with wraps that fell from the ceiling along with upside-down mummies. In addition, the star had a series of life-sized mummies lining her hallway.

Kim ended the video without expanding the tour any further into her home.

The decorations got the seal of approval from her brother-in-law, Travis Barker. In the comments, the Blink-182 rocker left a series of skull and crossbones emojis.

It’s no surprise that Kim went all out for the holiday. However, she has yet to reveal her family’s Halloween costumes.