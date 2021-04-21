Kim Kardashian Takes TikTok Dance Lessons From Addison Rae on 'KUWTK' -- Watch!

Kim Kardashian West is taking a lesson in TikTok dance moves!

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Dancing With the Stars alum attempts to learn some of the trendy moves from the social media platform with help from Addison Rae.

The ladies start off by stretching on the floor, with Addison, 20, helping Kim, 40, into her first-ever split. "I've never done a split," Kim shares, as sister Khloe Kardashian cheers her on from the room. "Should that be a 40-year-old goal?"

After learning some choreography from Addison, Kim admits that trying to dance is "really intimidating."

"I'll try to do it at home," she says. "I wanna, like, play with it and see if I can really do it by myself."

Watch below:

Earlier this month, Addison made her highly anticipated debut on KUWTK, in an episode where Kim and Khloe questioned her tight-knit bond with Kourtney Kardashian. They ultimately approved, however, and it appears the whole family is now a fan of Addison.

ET spoke with Addison back in September about her friendship with 42-year-old Kourtney, and the criticism they've gotten over hanging out together due to their significant age difference.

"Kourtney and I just happen to have a great friendship, which is really fun," Addison told ET at the time. "She's been a great person to have in my life. She said in my YouTube video that I had great energy that she liked to be around. I think she has great energy as well and she has so much experience in her life that I can really just look at and kind of learn from."

She added that friendships aren't "anything to really judge people" on. "At the end of the day, I think friendships are just what you make them," she explained. "What you have, like the time you spend with them, the things you enjoy doing."

New episodes of the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!. In the meantime, hear more on how Addison's friendship with the Kardashians came to be in the video below.