Kim Kardashian Throws Matching Pajama Party With Her Kids -- See the Sweet Pics

Stuff your pillowcases and grab your pajamas, it's a slumber party! Kim Kardashian posted a new collage of photos on Wednesday featuring matching black sleep sets for herself and her three youngest kids.

"Last Nite Bedtime," she captioned the post. Each photo captures the kids -- 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm -- in various states of play-wrestling and cuddling with each other and their mom. In one, she kisses Chicago with Psalm’s feet on her shoulders behind them.

Kim's sleepover montage is the latest in a recent string of candid photos following her 2021 split from the children's dad, Kanye "Ye" West. Most recently, she played with the kids in a chaotic beach photo shoot last week.

"LIFE," she captioned the post on Instagram, which included one shot of Kim on the back of 9-year-old North's back. In another photo, Kim held Chicago in her arms and gave her a kiss on the cheek, and Saint was caught sticking his tongue out to the camera.

The Kardashian's family photo shoots have never proved easy -- as she revealed during an episode of The Kardashians, most of her Christmas card photos for 2021 were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.

Now, it sounds like Kim can rely on her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who, according to a source, is "so amazing" with her children.

"Pete has made a real effort to immerse himself into Kim's world and with her family and kids," the source told ET. "He is so amazing with her children and she loves seeing him be silly with them and take an interest in their lives."

In fact, in a clip from his interview with Kevin Hart for Hart to Heart, Davidson admitted that becoming a dad is his dream.

"I'm so excited for, like, that chapter," he told Hart. "That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be, like, as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it's just easier."