Kim Kardashian, Viola Davis and More Demand Investigation Into Robert Fuller's Death

Kim Kardashian West, Viola Davis and more stars are calling for an investigation into the death of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old black man whose body was found hanging from a tree.

A passerby discovered Fuller hanging from a tree across the street from City Hall in Palmdale, California, early Wednesday morning, CBS Los Angeles reports. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department initially said Fuller died by suicide, but his family believes he was lynched, and has demanded a full investigation into what happened.

The City of Palmdale joined in on the family's call on Saturday, tweeting, "We will settle for nothing less than a thorough accounting of this matter."

"The City has already reached out to Mr. Fuller's family, offering help and support, and will do everything possible to assist Mr. Fuller's family during this difficult time as a complete vetting of his death is investigated," the City's statement read.

On Friday, Kardashian West encouraged her followers to sign a Change.org petition demanding the police department conduct a "thorough and transparent" investigation. The petition now has over 200,000 signatures.

Davis wrote on Instagram, "#RobertFuller was murdered in Palmdale, California. Fuller was found hung from a tree in front of Palmdale City Hall Wednesday morning (June 10, 2020). Urge city officials to investigate Robert Fuller’s death. Do not let his death pass silently. link to his family’s gofundme: https://t.co/ZADsUYpFsP EDIT: Please call Lt. Brandon Dean of the Los Angeles Co. Sheriff’s Office Homicide Bureau +1 (323) 890-5500 and request a thorough investigation into Robert Fuller’s death. #justiceforrobertfuller 🔁@1800balboa."

"😞 ruled a suicide? Are they not even gonna open an investigation?" Becky G asked on Saturday. "We need #JusticeforRobertFuller 🙏🏽❤️."

"JUSTICE FOR ROBERT FULLER!!!" Jaden Smith tweeted.

California Senator Kamala Harris also demanded an investigation. "Robert Fuller's family and the entire Palmdale community deserve answers. There must be further investigation," she wrote on Twitter.

Fuller's death comes shortly after the body of another black man, Malcolm Harsh, was found hanging in a tree on May 31 near the Victorville City Library, about 45 miles east of Palmdale.

People across the United States and all over the world have been demanding equality and justice for the black community, with many attending protests and speaking out following the tragic death of George Floyd on May 25. See more in the video below.