Kim Kardashian's 7-Year-Old Daughter North Tests 'Special Effects' Makeup Look

North West might have a new career goal in mind! After showing off her 7-year-old daughter's impressive artwork back in February, Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Sunday to post a new pic of Nori sporting an unusual makeup look.

"My creative baby! North was testing out some make up looks she thinks I should do for some shoots," the 40-year-old reality star captioned a photo of North with a thick pink line drawn across her face and globbed light brown makeup on her cheek. "She also was testing out special effects make up tricks and used tissue on her cheek and covered it in foundation to look like a scar. I love seeing the looks she creates!"

Kim posted lots of photos of North and her three siblings, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1, over the weekend.

"Tucked in tight, it’s my heart where you’ll stay. Tomorrow I’ll love you even more than today. 💗♾✨," Kim captioned a series of photos with her kids, quoting the children's book, Made For Me.

Kim has been getting in lots of quality time with her kids after filing for divorce from estranged husband, Kanye West, back in February.

Kim is currently seeking joint and legal custody of the couple's four kids.

A source previously told ET, "At the end of the day, Kanye and Kim love each other immensely, but knew it was time to call it quits. Their children are their number one priority and no matter what will maintain a positive relationship for them."