Kim Zolciak Biermann Has Near-Panic Attack on Family Road Trip (Exclusive)

Kim Zolciak Biermann was not built for life on the road. In ET’s first look at the next episode of Don't Be Tardy…, Kim and the full Biermann brood are back in their RV en route to their next road trip destination when the dashboard starts lighting up, complete with alarms.

"Oh my God!" Kim exclaims, as her husband, Kroy, works to keep control of the massive vehicle. It’s pitch black outside, the sound of the RV’s control panel waking up the mostly sleeping family. Kim breaks the fourth wall, calling up the producers tailing the Biermanns’ bus to let them know what’s going on, and how scared she’s feeling.

"My God, I’m physically about to throw up," she tells her producer, who works to keep her calm as both the RV and the production caravan pull off the road.

"I'm scared to death," she adds in a confessional. "What is going on? Are we going to lose our breaks?"

Watch the scary incident play out here:

Kim and Co. make it safely off the road "in the middle of nowhere," though Kim's visibly shaken. Kroy remains totally calm.

"You're not right," she tells him. "Something’s not right."

"Kroy, he loved every minute of this trip," Kim told ET ahead of the season's premiere. "Except for some of the things he had to fix, like the engine that didn't work."

"I've always known Kroy knows how to do everything," her daughter, Brielle, added at the time. "He's like Wikipedia. This trip was insane. There was nothing he can't do. He was taking my weave out and putting it back in. I truly don’t know how he knows how to do everything. It’s mind blowing"

Don’t Be Tardy airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.