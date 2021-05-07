Kim Zolciak's 'Don't Be Tardy' Is Ending

ET can confirm that the Bravo reality show revolving around the lives of 42-year-old Kim and her husband, 35-year-old Kroy Biermann, as well as her children -- 24-year-old Brielle, 19-year-old Ariana, 9-year-old Kroy Jr., 8-year-old Kash and 7-year-old twins Kaia and Kane -- will not be returning for a ninth season. But in a statement, Kim and Kroy say their fans haven't seen the last of them yet.

"The Biermann family is extremely grateful for their 13-year plus relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal," the couple's statement reads. "We greatly appreciate and value the support from all of our fans as we continue to grow in the entertainment industry. In times of significant growth there are steps that have to be strategically taken, but rest assured, you will see the Biermann family on your TV screens again very soon. Grab yourself a glass of wine and stay tuned."

A Bravo spokesperson also confirmed the news to ET in a statement.

"We have enjoyed watching the incredible journey of Kim, Kroy and their entire family who grew up right before our eyes," the statement reads. "We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to share their life and all the touching moments with our audience. While 'Don't Be Tardy…' will not be returning for another season, the Biermanns will always be part of the Bravo family and we look forward to seeing what's next."

Kim's show has been on the air since 2012, when it was first called Don't Be Tardy For the Wedding and focused on Kim and Kroy preparing to tie the knot. After season 1, the title changed to Don't Be Tardy.

ET spoke to Kim and Brielle in October and they talked about potentially ending their reality TV run after season 8, which featured the family and their staff on a cross-country road trip while all crammed into an RV.

"I said, if we get to season 10, I think that would be really cool to say we've done 10," Brielle said at the time. "But if not, or whatever the case may be, I think we're all OK with -- God forbid -- we just don't continue on after this season, 'cause this is really such a great season, if we ended it here."

"We ended on a great note," she continued. "I would definitely be very sad … and also, I love it because I have my own, personal home footage I could always look back on and laugh, and see certain experiences that I’ve gone through that I completely forgot about that kind of made me who I am today. So, it'll be fun to show my kids that one day. And to say you had a TV show for as long as we had is, like, I feel like very unheard of."

However, Kim made it clear that she wanted to keep doing reality TV.

"It's still not good enough," Kim joked of season 8 of Don't Be Tardy. "I'm gonna keep going."

"It's the best job in the entire world," she added, noting the show's crew was like family. "I never want to give that up. I can't see myself doing anything else."