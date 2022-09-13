King Charles' Coronation to Be a Shorter and More Modern Ceremony, Source Says

King Charles III's coronation will be a shorter and more modern ceremony, a source tells ET. The changes, which were first reported by the Daily Mail on Sunday, will reflect the new monarch's wishes for a "slimmed-down monarchy."

The changes will also be made in an effort to reflect the "cultural diversity of the nation." The Duke of Norfolk is spearheading the event's planning, and Prince William is also believed to be playing a significant role in the organizing. The Palace has not yet released a date for the ceremony.

"The 1762 gold stagecoach which was seen at the queen's Platinum Jubilee is once again expected to be seen," the source reports. "The anointing of the monarch will also be retained, but a shorter ceremony will take place with fewer guests."

Charles became king immediately following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept 8. Per the Palace's website, "the coronation of the new Sovereign follows some months after his or her accession, following a period of mourning and as a result of the enormous amount of preparation required to organise the ceremony."

Though the queen waited 16 months between her ascension and her coronation, it's not expected Charles' will be so delayed -- The Telegraph reported in September that the event is expected to take place sometime next summer.

In the meantime, the St. Edward's Crown will be resized to fit the new king's head for the ceremony. Buckingham Palace also released an official photo of King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the Royal Mint unveiled a first look at the official coin effigy of His Majesty the King. Charles' portrait is featured on a special £5 coin and 50p commemorating Queen Elizabeth II, which will begin to circulate in the coming months.