'King Richard' Stars Mikayla Bartholomew and Saniyya Sidney Share Update on Will Smith (Exclusive)

According to his on-screen daughters, Will Smith is doing good.

While three months have transpired since the shocking confrontation, Smith has maintained an extremely private profile. While he won the BET Award for Best Actor, Smith was not in attendance at the show on Sunday. When ET spoke with his King Richard co-stars, Mikayla Bartholomew and Saniyya Sidney, on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Awards, Bartholomew shared with ET's Kevin Frazier what the star always tells her.

"Every time I talk to him, he always says everything is in divine splendor, ya know, so he's good," she said. "It's always good to chat with him."

As for the actresses, their night went from good to even better after King Richard took home the BET Award for Best Movie.

Mikayla Bartholomew and Saniyya Sidney attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"Our film was very special to us," Sidney told ET, "and Venus and Serena [Williams] changed so many women’s lives, our lives."

It was also the first time attending the star-studded awards show for both of them. "To be Black in America right now is a very special and very specific experience, so to be able to be invited to culture's biggest night when we're part of [one of] culture's biggest films of the year is a great honor," Bartholomew said, "because we get to celebrate with our community. We get to, like, show up, be ourselves. It's almost like coming home to the cookout."