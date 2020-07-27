'Kissing Booth 3' Coming to Netflix in 2021

Kissing Boothfans rejoice! Netflix announced Sunday that a third film in the popular teen rom-com franchise will be dropping next year!

Stars Joey King and Joel Courtney confirmed the news during a special virtual fan event, which also featured co-star Jacob Elordi, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young, Taylor Zakhar Perez and director Vince Marcello.

"I just want to thank the fans for their tremendous support and the love they have shown us and the amazing franchise," King shared during the fan event. "From the first movie to the second one just coming out on Friday. I mean, the explosion of love has been so real."

King went on to share "a little extra piece of info that may be exciting for some," before revealing that The Kissing Booth 3 will be dropping in 2021.

Netflix also confirmed it on Netflix with a fun promo featuring the cast of the popular movie series.

The news comes just days after The Kissing Booth 2 dropped on Netflix. The film follows Elle (King) and Noah (Elordi) as they navigate their long-distance romance. Throughout the movie, Elle gets suspicious of Noah's relationship with his college friend, Chloe (Richardson-Sellers), while also getting close to -- and even kissing -- the new guy at school, Marco (Perez).

Elle also struggles with deciding where to attend college the following year, having promised her best friend, Lee (Courtney), to join him at UC Berkeley, and also assured Noah she's thinking about joining him at Harvard in the fall. The flick ends with Elle lying to everyone about being waitlisted at both schools, when she actually received two acceptance letters and now faces a huge decision, which is where The Kissing Booth 3 will likely kick resume.

The stars of The Kissing Booth 2recently spoke with ET's Katie Krause, before the announcement was made, and they opened up about what they would like to see happen in the third film.

King, for one, questioned whether or not Elle and Noah will eventually end up together.

"Just like Elle says in the trailer, she always thought they were [endgame], but things change, things happen, and I don't know where their story will take them," King said. "But I'm so excited that we get to see Elle and Noah in this movie. I think Noah and Elle are iconic and I think it's exciting for fans to be able to see them again."

While Elordi disagreed, saying that he thinks Elle and Noah are endgame, Perez was firmly planted in Team Marco ahead of the announcement of a potential third movie.

"I felt like it was the perfect ending to the beginning of a third film," he said. "I have no idea if Netflix will be doing one, but... we need justice for Marco."

