'Kissing Booth 3': What We Know About the Final Film

Elle Evans' story is going to come to a close in Kissing Booth 3. The third and final installment of Netflix's teen romcom franchise will pick up where the second left off, the summer before Elle's freshman year of college.

The second flick teased that picking a college will be difficult for Elle (Joey King), who will either follow her boyfriend, Noah (Jacob Elordi), to Harvard or her best friend, Lee (Joel Courtney), to Berkley.

Though the second movie saw Elle telling the guys that she was waitlisted at the schools, she actually was accepted to both Harvard and Berkley.

"She's really good at getting herself into a pickle, that's for sure," King told ET's Katie Krause last summer. "Elle Evans is notorious for trying to make everybody happy, which in turn, the way she goes about it, makes everybody mad in the long run, including herself."

"Elle has a lot of figuring out to do... in the end, she gives herself even more figuring out to do, which is crazy," she continued. "We don't know what's going to happen... I don't know why she does that."

After the second film's release in July 2020, the cast revealed during a livestream fan event that the third movie had already been filmed. They followed up that exciting news with a clip of the final installment.

King, Elordi, Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young and Molly Ringwald are all returning for the film.

In the sneak peek, Elle's college question is looming large as she spends a day at the pool with Noah, Lee and Rachel (Young). As Rachel passes out drinks to the swimsuit-clad group, Elle declines a call from the Harvard admissions office in favor of sneaking off with Noah for some alone time.

On top of having to choose a school, Elle will also have to pick a guy. While the second film ended with Elle and Noah happily together, new guy Marco (Zakhar Perez), who made his interest in Elle known throughout the movie, revealed that he wasn't planning on giving up so easily in its closing minutes.

"Things change, things happen, and I don't know where their story will take them," King told ET of Elle and Noah.

"I felt like it was the perfect ending to the beginning of a third film," Zakhar Perez told ET of Marco's declaration that he'll fight for Elle. "...We need justice for Marco."

In a second teaser for the third film, which was released as part of Netflix's 2021 movie trailer, there was no Marco in sight. Instead, the brief clip shows Elle offering Lee a sweet hug and sharing a flirty moment with Noah at a water park.

As for the trailer, while Elle faces the toughest decision of her life, she's making the most of the summer days.

"But when you decide to escape reality, eventually you're gonna have to come back to it," Elle says in the trailer. "I have to pick a school and make one of my two favorite people very unhappy."

She also gets some words of wisdom from Mrs. Flynn (Molly Ringwald). "Maybe your choices have more to do with what other people want," she kindly stresses, adding, "Maybe it's time that you think about what you want."

The Kissing Booth 3 will stream August 11 on Netflix.