Kobe Bryant Day In Orange County Is Now Officially August 24

Orange County supervisors voted Tuesday to officially declare Aug. 24 as Kobe Bryant Day.

Bryant’s birthday is Aug. 23, and he wore the number 24, Orange County Board Chairwoman Michelle Steel, explaining why the supervisors settled on Aug. 24 as the date to honor the former Lakers legend. Bryant died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

Steel said Bryant, who lived in Newport Beach, was a “treasured member of our community” who “inspired so many men and women to pursue their dreams and never give up.”

Supervisor Don Wagner acknowledged that the former NBA star had ups and downs in his lifetime, seemingly referencing Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault case in Colorado, which he ultimately settled.

“Kobe Bryant’s life, like each one of us who ever lived, presents moments to celebrate and to condemn,” Wagner said. “Kobe, like all of us, faced challenges, challenges of his own making and challenges thrown at him by life, that he overcome. Today, we celebrate the effort in overcoming those challenges.”

Wagner added: “So we strike a balance, and on balance here the good recognized in the resolution brought here is worth celebrating."

On Wednesday evening, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram Stories to share her excitement for her late husband's new day.

“My baby! So happy 8/24 - Kobe Bryant Day in O.C," she posted. “I miss you so much.”



This story was originally published by CBS Los Angeles on Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:16 p.m. PT.