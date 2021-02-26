Kobe Bryant's Daughter Capri Wears Shoes From His Signature Nike Line

Capri Bryant is already following in her dad's shoes!

In a sweet Instagram post shared on Thursday, Vanessa Bryant shared a series of pics and videos of her and Kobe Bryant's 1-year-old daughter wearing a pair of sneakers. The kicks are the Kobe 6 Protro 'All-Star' trainers from the late NBA star's signature basketball line.

In the pics and videos, Capri can be seen smiling big as she stomps around in the black-and-red shoes, holding on to the wall at points for support. "❤️Capri ❤️ Wearing my Kobe’s (7M)❤️," Vanessa captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Vanessa revealed in another Instagram post that Capri "is a sneakerhead," just like her late daughter, Gianna Bryant. The post came just over a year after Kobe and Gianna died, alongside seven other victims, in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.

Ahead of the 1-year-anniversary of their deaths, a source told ET that Vanessa has been "extremely thankful" for her friends and family who have helped her and her family cope with the tragedy.

"Vanessa and people close to her plan to celebrate the one-year anniversary privately and reminisce on their time with [Kobe and Gianna]," the source said at the time. "Vanessa and her daughters have gotten stronger over the past year but there are days when it's much harder for them as it comes in waves."

"Vanessa plans to continue to honor Kobe and Gianna's legacy," the source added. "She has some projects in the works to do so."