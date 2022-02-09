Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Cheer on His Son Landon Barker With Kids at Fashion Show

A family affair! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stepped out on Tuesday night to cheer on Travis' 18-year-old son, Landon Barker, as he modeled in the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 runway show.

The couple sat front row at the event with Kourt, 42, wearing a black overcoat on top of a revealing lacy look and pairing it with a black cross choker necklace and, of course, her stunning engagement ring.

Her 46-year-old fiancé wore a black-and-blue checkered sweater, and the couple didn't shy away from their signature PDA in front of the cameras.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

They were joined by Kourtney's 12-year-old son, Mason Disick, and Travis' daughter, Alabama Barker, and his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The family all cheered on Landon as he walked in the show and celebrated afterwards with lots of sweet treats. Alabama posted a video from the post-event party, which featured ice cream and candles.

That same day, Kourtney posted pics in the car with her husband-to-be, captioning them, "Ride or die."

Travis commented on the post, "You are my ride or die forever."

The couple got engaged in October, and plan to get married "sooner than later," a source recently told ET.

"Kourtney and Travis want to get married sooner than later. Wedding planning has already begun and things are in motion. They want their wedding to be really exclusive," the source told ET last month. "They both have a lot of friends, but want it to be intimate and special. Kourtney is super excited to get married to Travis. Both Kourtney and Travis are so looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together as soulmates."