Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have Stunning Wedding Ceremony in Italy: Pics

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married -- again! The same month that the couple legally tied the knot in a California courthouse, they exchanged I dos again, this time in Italy in front of family and friends.

The couple exchanged vows on a red-carpeted altar at Villa Olivetta, a home on the idyllic Portofino estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, where their children were in attendance. Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, and Travis' kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22, were all by their side as the pair said "I do."

Kourtney's sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were also in attendance, as well as mom Kris Jenner, who helped walk Kourtney down the steps of the turn of the century dwelling and to the altar.

Kris wore a blush-toned feather-fringed gown, while Kourtney dressed in a short lace and satin gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which she paired with a cathedral-length lace veil, embroidered with floral lace appliqués inspired by the flowers of the Portofino gardens. The Italian design house tells ET that the veil was "hand-embroidered with a large depiction of the Virgin Mary and the words, 'family loyalty respect.'"

Kourtney held her mom's hand as she made her way to the altar, carrying a small bouquet of white and red roses in the other.

In a photo shared by Alabama, the happy couple can be seen at the velvet altar with Kourtney's long lace train billowing out behind her. The intricate veil was done with a "cross stitch" technique, which was inspired by Travis' tattoo, and is a symbol of "alliance, respect and common devotion."

For his part, Travis kneeled on a chair in a black tuxedo by Dolce & Gabbana. The Blink-182 drummer completed his look with a white shirt, a black silk satin bow-tie, a golden cross brooch with black crystals and creepers-style shoes.

Alabama also shared a video of the sweet moment as well as a selfie with the glowing bride.

Travis, who was dapper as ever in his tux, posed for photos as he waited for his bride at the bottom of the steps at Villa Olivetta, where they later met to snap more pics of their special day.

In photos posted to social media, Atiana, who appeared to be a bridesmaid in the star-studded affair, showed off a pic of her nude gown and rose bouquet as well as a snap of Kourtney and Travis walking up the castle steps with the caption, "happily ever after ..."

Kourtney also shared some pics from the ceremony, showcasing her ornate train and the decadent altar at which they tied the knot. Complete with a golden frame of red roses, the altar featured another shot of the Virgin Mary, this time with baby Jesus, along with a host of white candles, all covered by a rose-laden archway.

In the detailed shots, Kourtney and Travis can be seen exchanging their vows and sharing a kiss -- not their first as husband and wife -- as their family lovingly looked on.

"Happily ever after," she captioned the sweet post.

In addition to their famous family, other guests at Sunday's ceremony included Kendall's boyfriend, Devin Booker, Travis’ Blink-182 bandmate, Mark Hoppus, and his wife, Machine Gun Kelly, and his fiancée, Megan Fox as well as, Kourtney's good friend Simon Huck and his finance executive husband Phil Riportella, and Kim's former assistant and family friend, Stephanie Shepherd.

The wedding was a glamorous, Dolce and Gabbana affair, so Stefano Gabbana and his partner Domenico Dolce were on hand as well.

Following the ceremony, the couple made their way to the reception, where Travis was seen kicking off the celebrations with a bottle of bubbly in hand.

A source tells ET that the couple "couldn't be happier" following their wedding weekend in Italy.

"Kourtney and Travis couldn’t be happier. The whole weekend has been amazing and their Italy wedding is everything they ever wanted," the source shared. "Their friends and family are all so thrilled for them and can see how in love they are. Kourtney feels incredible and believes that Travis is the love of her life. She has never felt like this before. She feels like she found her soulmate and best friend."

The longtime friends first sparked romance rumors last year. Ten months later they got engaged.

The Italian ceremony was Kourtney and Travis' third wedding. They first stood at an altar in April, when they had a late-night ceremony in Las Vegas.

The Vegas nuptials weren't legally binding, and a source told ET that it "was a fun, somewhat spontaneous thing ahead of their actual wedding this spring."

The pair made things legal the next month by officially tying the knot at a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse.

"Kourtney and Travis are now legally married, but plan to have a big wedding at another time," a source told ET. "This was a smaller, low key event to make their wedding official. There was some family at this event and they took photos to have."

Among the guests at the ceremony were Kourtney's maternal grandmother, MJ Campbell, and Travis' dad, Randy Barker, according to an eyewitness.

"They posed in a black convertible that had a 'just married' sign and cans rattling from it in the back," the eyewitness said. "They then exited the car and walked towards the courthouse privately. It seemed very low key and not many people were around. They had their own set of cameras and crew with them."

Following the California ceremony, a source told ET that the couple "can't wait for their wedding celebration" in Italy.

"Kourtney’s big wedding will have the entire family there and be so over the top," another source said of the Italian nuptials. "She is so excited. It will be a bigger moment with all her sisters, family, friends and Travis' family and friends in Italy. They're looking forward to bringing their fun, funky families together. Kourtney's family is over-the-moon excited for her."