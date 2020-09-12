Kourtney Kardashian Joins Addison Rae in 'She's All That' Remake

With the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on the horizon, Kourtney Kardashian is making the move to film!

The reality star is joining friend Addison Rae in the gender-swapped upcoming remake of She's All That, titled He's All That. Rae stars in the film -- helmed by Mean Girls director Mark Waters -- as a popular social media influencer who makes over a nerdy classmate (played by Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan) after being dumped by her boyfriend.

Kardashian shared some shots of herself "studying" her script on Wednesday, while the movie's official Instagram account introduced her as a character named "Jessica Miles Torres."

Rae also commented on Kardashian's pics, writing, "worrkkkkkkk❤️."

The 19-year-old TikToker confirmed on her Instagram in September that she was set to star in the She's All That remake.

"AHHHHH!!! My dreams are coming true!!! I’m so excited to finally share the news that i am getting the opportunity to make my acting debut in HE’S ALL THAT which is a remake of one of my all time favorite movies, SHE’S ALL THAT," Rae wrote. "I can’t wait to work with this amazing team and everyone involved in making the film and am so thankful to everyone who gave me this incredible opportunity. THANK YOU!! I’m so excited for y’all to meet Padget!!! ❤️"

ET spoke with Rae earlier in the month, where she shared that she was ready to expand her empire and would "love to act."

"I've done lots of classes. I've read tons of scripts," she told ET at the time. "I think it's always a really exciting conversation, and a long and very hard journey, but it's always worth it in the end. Hopefully that'll continue to be a part of my life and maybe something big will come out of it."