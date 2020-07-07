Kourtney Kardashian Says She Was Feeling 'Unfulfilled' on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

"I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years… I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was," she says. "Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard."

"People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true," Kourtney continues. "I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy."

One of the things that makes her happy is spending time with her three kids -- Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 -- who she shares with her ex, Scott Disick.

"I always try my absolute best when I’m with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we’re doing, and have those moments where you’re looking in each other’s eyes and connecting," she says. "It’s so important."

"I usually take one day on the weekend when we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pajamas or sweats," she adds. "We sleep in. I like to not be on a schedule on that day."

Kourtney first floated the idea of no longer appearing on KUWTK in an interview with Paper back in May 2019. During an interview on The Real a couple of months later, Kourtney admitted that her feelings on the topic change "every day."

When ET's Keltie Knight spoke to Kourtney and her sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian, in November, Kourtney said her ultimate decision came because she wanted to " spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there."

"We love Kourtney and we'll miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do," Khloe said. "I feel like it's a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, [but] she'll be back. They all come back."

