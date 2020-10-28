Kourtney Kardashian Shares a Bike Ride Selfie With Scott Disick

Kourtney posted a selfie of her and Scott riding bikes while on vacation on Wednesday. In the pic, the mother of three wears a black one-piece bathing suit with a matching bucket hat, while Disick wears a blue-and-coral-matching button-up shirt and shorts.

"Selfie selfie," the Poosh founder captioned her snap. Fans, naturally, couldn't help but comment about how much they love seeing the two together. While Kourtney and Scott aren't coupled up, they share son Mason, 10, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 5.

Scott joined Kourtney, as well as their kids, for Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday. The KKW Beauty founder took her family and closest friends to a private island to celebrate her major milestone.

Ever since, Kourtney has been sharing snaps from her tropical getaway.

While it appeared as if all of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was in attendance, even Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance, Kylie Jenner was noticeably absent.

A source told ET on Wednesday that Kylie was the only member of her family that was unable to attend the trip due to work commitments. A source previously told ET that the family left for the vacation last Wednesday, which was Kim's actual birthday.

For more on Kim's epic birthday celebrations, watch below.