Kourtney Kardashian Shares Pics From Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony With Travis Barker

“Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect,” Kourtney wrote captioned the pics on Instagram.

Travis took to the comments writing, “🤵🏻‍♀️🤵🏻.”

Kourtney treated her followers to a carousel of photos from the early-morning ceremony. In the first photo, the 42-year-old mom of three holds a bouquet of roses as she and the 46-year-old drummer look into each other's eyes and smile, as the Elvis Presley impersonator stands in the background.

In the following pics, Kourtney and Travis, who each wear similar black leather looks and dark sunglasses, pose for the camera during the ceremony.

The drummer also shared the post on his Instagram Stories, and posted his own pics. "What happens in Vegas ❤️🤵🏻‍♀️🤵🏻💒," he wrote.

On Tuesday, the news broke that the pair, who got engaged in October, made an impromptu trip to the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas for a ceremony, after appearing at the GRAMMYs. A source tells ET that the ceremony was all in good fun.

"Kourtney and Travis had a wedding celebration in Las Vegas on Sunday night after the GRAMMYs,” the source says. “It was a fun, somewhat spontaneous thing ahead of their actual wedding this spring. Travis thought it would be a lot of fun and cute to commemorate their relationship this way. Kourtney is so in love with Travis and is down to do anything he's into.”

The source adds, “Travis loves to flaunt their love and can't wait to spend the rest of his life with Kourtney. Kourtney is so happy and feels like it's a whole different world from when she was with Scott. They're both very excited to keep celebrating together and to honor their love with their friends and family."

On Tuesday, ET spoke with Marty Frierson, owner of the One Love Wedding Chapel, who recalled the couple coming in after midnight and requesting an Elvis Presley impersonator. Frierson said the ceremony took about 10 to15 minutes and the couple danced and kissed while they exchanged vows.

Frierson added that Kourtney and Travis did not exchange rings and celebrated by tossing a bouquet of fresh roses. There were no photos or videos allowed and the couple came in with what appeared to be security.

“They were just fun and in love," Frierson said.