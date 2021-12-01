Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Fan Who Asks If She's Pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian is tired of the frequent pregnancy speculation she receives from her followers. The 42-year-old mother of three replied to one commenter who remarked on recent pics of herself in a bikini at the pool.

"Not to be that girl but... is that a pregnant belly," read the comment.

Kourtney replied (via Comments By Celebs), writing, "Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?"

In addition to shutting down the haters, Kourtney also showed some love in her steamy pool pics. While rocking a purple Fendi X Skims collaboration two-piece, she kissed her fiancé, Travis Barker, and snapped a sweet selfie with her daughter, Penelope.

Kourtney captioned the pic with Travis, "Life with you," and he commented, "I couldn’t love you more 💜"

The couple got engaged last month after first being romantically linked in January. They'd been friends and neighbors for years prior to getting together.

This isn't the first time Kourtney has spoken out about the frequent pregnancy speculation surrounding her. Back in April 2020, she discussed the topic during an Instagram Live with her friend and Poosh COO, Sarah Howard. At the time, she referenced a photo she shared of herself wearing underwear and an orange button-up dress that showed off her stomach.

"So many of the comments were like, ‘Are you pregnant? Baby No. 4?’" the reality star -- who is mom to sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9 -- said. "I could’ve taken that offensively… but I knew that I didn’t look pregnant."

“I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. I’ve been pregnant three times," she added. "It’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it offensively… Instead, I wrote back, 'Oh, let’s put the good blessings out there.’ Like, put out a good vibe."

In August, Kourtney also replied to a comment that read, "SHE'S PREGNANT," by writing, "I'm a woman with a BODY."