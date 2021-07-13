Kourtney Kardashian Tells Boyfriend Travis Barker She Wants to Suck His Blood

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker certainly aren't shy about their affection for one another. The pair recently enjoyed a romantic weekend in Las Vegas, aggressively making out for the cameras at UFC 264.

On Monday night, the 45-year-old drummer shared new PDA pics with his 42-year-old reality star girlfriend on Instagram, captioning the post with two vampire emojis.

In the blurry images, Kardashian rocking a silver halter top and black mini skirt while Barker is dressed in a white tank top and black pants. They both appear to have sparkly fang teeth in, with Kourtney commenting on the post, "I want to suck your blood."

Barker replied to the comment, "@kourtneykardash My favorite."

The couple, who got together in January after years of friendship, also got some love from model and actress Ruby Rose, who commented on Barker's post, "Seeing you happy is extremely satisfying."

Barker's 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, also reshared the post on her Instagram Stories with heart and wide-eyed emojis, writing, "@travisbarker @kourtneykardash So happy for you guys."

"Kourtney and Travis really recognize now more than ever how special their relationship is and how fortunate they are to spend their time together whether it's just the two of them, with friends or with their families," a source recently told ET. "They could also definitely see themselves ending up together one day and it's really whatever makes Kourtney happy... Building a future together in a more permanent respect could likely happen."