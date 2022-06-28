Kris Jenner Delivers Tipsy Toast to Khloe Kardashian at 38th Birthday Party

Kris Jenner poured a drink — and her heart out — during Khloe Kardashian’s birthday celebration on Monday night. The 66-year-old momager delivered a tipsy toast to her daughter during an intimate dinner party where Khloe was the center of attention.

“I know I’m a little wasted,” Kris began in a video posted on the birthday girl’s Instagram Stories. “But what I wanted to say is that I am so f**king in love with you.”

“Listen,” Kris continued in the next slide over laughter from other dinner guests. “I just want to say how much I love you -- and I’ve had way too much to drink.”

After a few more videos of Kris stumbling over her words while her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, helped her out, the business mogul finally gets out what she was trying to say ... kind of.

“You’re so amazingly beautiful,” she said. “You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family. You’re the person always looking to the left … we’re here because we love you.”

Earlier in the night, Kris — wearing a loose, floor-length green gown — could be seen fawning over Khloe while chatting in the kitchen in videos posted by Kim Kardashian. Khloe wore a form fitting pink minidress for the occasion, while Kim wore a crop top and matching pants.

Kim also caught Kris and Corey packing on the PDA while dancing around. Kendall Jenner also appeared to be at the party where she shared a picture of Kris, writing, “I just can’t with her.”

Luckily for Kris, she got her feelings for Khloe out in a special Instagram post Monday morning.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! I feel so blessed to get to go through this life being your mommy!!" she wrote. "You are the most amazing daughter, sister, mommy, auntie, best friend, teacher, therapist, business woman and the funniest girl I know who looks at life with such a beautiful attitude."

"You are kind, loving, sweet, so smart, generous beyond measure, gracious and you have incredible character," she continued. "You are the strongest woman I have ever met. You constantly teach the rest of us how to handle the most difficult things that life throws your way and you do it with such grace and integrity. I love you more than you will ever know and I thank God each and every day for you my gorgeous girl. Happy Birthday!!!!"

While there was no sign of Kourtney at the party, the doting big sis did gush over Khloe in a sweet Instagram tribute earlier in the day.

"Happy happy birthday to my Shirley temple apple pie sugar plum cinnamon dumpling," Kourtney wrote alongside two throwback pictures. "You make life so much better! I love you my peanut butter and jelly sandwich. A special shout-out to my beautiful bowl haircut."

At the end of the night, Khloe was clearly feeling the love from not only her friends and family, but also her fans. She took to Twitter to express her gratitude for all the well wishes sent her way.

"You guys!!! These messages I can not handle this," she tweeted. "I am not deserving of all of this love! What is happening?! I love you guys!!!!!! Oh my hear[t]."