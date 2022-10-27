Kris Jenner Warns Khloe Kardashian Not to Get Implants After Previously Wanting 'Mother-Daughter' Boob Jobs

So, are the mother-daughter boob jobs canceled then? Kris Jenner seemingly did a 180 on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians.

As the family visited Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote their Hulu series, Khloe Kardashian examined herself in a tight hot pink look, which helped boost her cleavage.

"This is what I want all the time. I'm going to have a consultation soon," Khloe says, referencing her chest.

Kris, who is getting her glam done at the same time, says to her daughter, "No, you're perfect the way you are, Khloe."

Khloe sarcastically replies, "Thank you, Mommy, thank you."

"You go down this implant road, and it's not always good," Kris continues.

But Khloe tries to explain herself, adding, "I'm not doing a Pam Anderson situation. It's literally what I was before I lost [weight]. I just want a little, you know what, I'll call you later."

Kris laughs, nodding to the cameras, saying, "Yeah, boundaries, boundaries, boundaries."

The 66-year-old momager's reaction to KoKo's decision is a bit surprising, especially considering that in recent episodes, she discussed the possibility of getting "mother-daughter boob jobs."

"I'm really contemplating getting my boobs done. It's just something I think about all the time," Khloe told her mom in last week's episode.

"Oh, let's do it together! Is that weird, mother-daughter boob jobs?" Kris, who discussed getting her "eyes done" in a recent episode, asked.

Khloe previously went into detail about her reasoning for wanting a breast enhancement.

"I'm wearing a latex top with a bra top so they look great right now, and I wish they looked like this all the time," Khloe shared of her assets. "I just want fuller, like, when you see me in a bikini, I don't have cleavage. My sisters have all this ample cleavage."

During the reunion special for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe confirmed that she'd previously had a rhinoplasty.

"For me, everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!'" Khloe reflected. "I’ve had one nose job!"

The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu.