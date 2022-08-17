Kristen Bell Gives Fans a Rare Glimpse at Daughters Lincoln and Delta From Vacation

Summer vacation was so good to Kristen Bell that even she couldn't help but share rare photos of her daughters while on a getaway. The 42-year-old actress -- who along with husband Dax Shepard almost always avoids posting pictures of Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7 -- took to Instagram on Tuesday to share adorable snaps from their recent trip.

"Swan Valley, Idaho, on the Snake River 💜" Bell captioned the post, in which the girl's faces were covered with emojis. The Bad Moms actress went on to thank Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, calling them "the best hosts in the biz."

"And happy birthday to our Queen @nfscott," Bell added, tagging actor Adam Scott's wife, Naomi. In the series of photos, Shepard could be seen helping Delta climb rocks along a waterfall, while Bell and one of the girls enjoyed a swim in the water. Other photos included snaps of them horseback riding, and a lavish dinner party attended by the Kimmels, the Scotts, Jason Bateman, Jake Tapper and more.

Shepard also shared his own carousel of photos from the vacation, writing, "Humidity. Sunsets. Olfactory bliss. Kind hosts. #BigBrown in a meadow, complete with a 50 amp outlet. Pontoon jungle cruise."

"Dearest Summer, please never end," the 47-year-old Parenthood actor added.

In a second post, Shepard shared some nature shots of him and Delta, along with one of the RV they seemingly traveled to Idaho in. "Heaven isn’t a place on Earth, but rather many many places on Earth best seen from behind the wheel of #BigBrown," he wrote, referring to the recreational vehicle.

While Bell and Shepard -- who have been married since 2013 -- keep their daughter's identities hidden behind emojis, they aren't shy to share details about the way they choose to parent. In February, Bell revealed that both girls “sleep on the floor of our bedroom."

However, it was a discussion with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in July 2021 about their hygiene habits that had everyone talking. The couple caught flack after they shared that they don’t bathe their kids until “you can see the dirt on them."

Bell later spoke to ET about the backlash she received following her comments, saying, "I think people maybe need a little bit of a lesson of what is a joke and what is not. Because now people are acting like this is an actual Supreme Court case."