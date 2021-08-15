Kristen Bell Shares Rare 'Family Day' Photo With Daughters and Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell's family makes her smile!

The former The Good Place star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet and rare photo of her with her two daughters -- Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6 -- and husband Dax Shepard, 46. In the pic, the foursome appears to be enjoying a summery pool day. Bell, 41, wears a black bikini top and black-and-white striped two-piece set, while her husband is in swimming trunks. Their daughters, whose faces are covered with smiling sunglasses-wearing emojis, are also casually dressed.

"Family day 💕," the Frozen star captioned the snap, tagging Shepard.

Bell and Shepard rarely share photos of their daughters, and when they do they make sure to cover their faces. The actress was part of the "No Kids Policy" campaign, which helps to protect celebrity children from paparazzi.

"My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye. I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken," Bell previously explained about why she won't show her kids' faces in an interview with Romper. "I don't know if they will want that. So I really don't have the right to choose for them."

However on certain occasions, the family will share sweet moments with their girls. Back in July, Shepard posted a video of him and his daughter belting out an Adele song while he drove an RV during their family road trip.

"Heaven is a place on a twisty two lane mountain pass where screaming @adele with your daughter is required," he captioned the heartwarming clip.

Bell and Shepard recently got in on the parenting policy on bathing their children after Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher made headlines for their remarks. Bell and Shepard told the women of The View that nightly baths are no longer a thing in their household.

"We bathed our children every single night, prior to bed is like the routine," Shepard said. "And then somehow, they just started going to sleep on their own without the routine, and by George, we had to start saying, 'Hey, when's the last time you bathed them?'"

Bell agreed, jokingly adding, "Yeah, we forget."

