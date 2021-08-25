Kristen Stewart Channels Princess Diana in Stunning White Gown on 'Spencer' Movie Poster

The movie poster for the highly anticipated Spencer, which stars Kristen Stewart as the late Princess Diana, is stunning. The poster was released on Wednesday, featuring Stewart in a dramatic pose while wearing a gorgeous, jeweled white gown.

In the poster, Stewart lies on the floor, seemingly in distress with her head on her show-stopping dress. The film tells the story of Princess Diana deciding to end her marriage to Prince Charles in 1991 during her Christmas holidays with the royal family at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England. The film hits theaters on Nov. 5.

Neon

Stewart has previously been snapped filming the movie, with the 31-year-old actress recreating some of Princess Diana's most memorable looks. Stewart explained of the film in a press release, "Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life. It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

Stewart opened up about playing the iconic Princess Diana while speaking to ET last November.

"It's a really meditative project," she said. "There are so many perspectives of her and of her story... it's just not a black-and-white thing, and it's a very slippery, really emotionally packed story for a lot of people."

"This is a really kind of poetic, really internalized imagining of maybe the heaviest three days’ time before she does something as gnarly as leaving the royal family," she continued. "I'm just sort of reading everything that I can and then forgetting it, because it's kind of a really internalized story."