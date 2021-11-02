Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is engaged to her girlfriend of two years, screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The 31-year-old actress revealed the big news during her appearance on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday.

Stewart said that it was Meyer who popped the question.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," she told Howard Stern (via E!). "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

She also shared details about how she wants their wedding to be.

"The food is the biggest deal," she said. "I don't care about flowers and sh** like that. The food needs to be on point. I want to wear the best pair of Levi's ever and, like, an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but like, cut-off and barefoot. I want to get married in, like, Topanga. I want to be chilling. I want it to be very homey. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in, like, a faux tuxedo T-shirt."

"I want to stay home," she added about the location. "I want to be in L.A .so everyone can come. I want it to be pretty chill. I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to, like, stand and do vows and f**king party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say 'I love you' in front of all your friends."

It appears Stewart has known Meyer was the One for a while now. Back in November 2019, she told Stern she was in love with Meyer and couldn't wait to propose.

"I think good things happen fast," she said.

She also shared how they reconnected at a friend's birthday party after they initially met six years prior.

"She rocked up at a friend's birthday and I was like, 'Where have you been and how have I not known you?'" the Twilight star recalled.

Stewart noted that she was "impulsive," and talked about telling Meyer she loved her for the first time two weeks later.

"It was really late and we were in some s**tty bar," she shared. "Her friends were there or whatever. They walked out and I was just like, ‘Aw man, I'm so f**king in love with you.' Like, done."

Since then, the two have been going strong. In April, Meyer penned a sweet tribute to Stewart on her 31st birthday.

"Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family," Meyer shared on Instagram alongside a picture of Stewart with their dog. "Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off."

ET recently spoke to Stewart about playing the late Princess Diana in Spencer, and what it was like portraying a devoted mom of two. Stewart said she wanted kids eventually, but for now, was content with her dog.

"Well, I have a dog and I am sure that when I have children, ultimately, I will realize that I have room to grow -- but I think that this is tippy top. ...I do love my dog quite a lot," she said. "For me, at this point, it is a pretty happy place."

"I mean, I'm a kid of a parent," she also said about relating to Princess Diana, mother of Prince William and Prince Harry. "I do know what it feels like, that exchange. I can't say with certainty that I know what it feels like to be a mother. But I have, you know, I have all the natural feelings. I am human."