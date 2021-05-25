Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Don't Have 'Any Complaints' About Co-Parenting, Source Says

One year after they went public with their split, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have found their co-parenting groove. The exes revealed they were splitting in April 2020 after 10 years together, and they have since worked out their post-split lives.

"Things have been going well with Jay when it comes to co-parenting and neither side has any complaints," a source tells ET of the co-parents who share sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 7, as well as daughter Saylor, 5.

Cavallari, who recently declared that she is single, is enjoying her new life.

"Kristin has been focusing on herself and her kids. She recently opened a new Uncommon James store and has made that a big priority as well," the source adds of the 34-year-old reality star. "Kristin is definitely more adjusted to post-divorce life and she feels super confident in being a single mom right now. She takes a lot of pride in it."

Cavallari recently opened up in Mr. Warburton magazine about co-parenting with her 38-year-old ex. She said it was important to her to not badmouth Cutler in front of their kids.

"I always want my kids to see Jay and me as a united front," she explained. "He's their father. That's important and they need to see that from me."