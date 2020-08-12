Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Show Off PDA in Cabo: Inside Their New Relationship

As their new romance continues "heating up", Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye are enjoying some PDA under the Mexican sun. In photographs published by TMZ, the two are looking cozy in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Cavallari beaming as she cuddled up to the comedian.

Wearing a bright pink, orange and yellow bikini, the 33-year-old reality star's fantastic figure was on display as she and Dye started making out. The pair also hugged, danced, laughed then kissed some more while hanging poolside.

Cavallari also posted a stunning shot showing her backside as she lay by the pool in the same bikini.

According to an ET source, Dye is "so into" Cavallari, who announced her divorce from athlete Jay Cutler in April. As she moves on, she is said to be having a blast with Dye, an actor and stand-up comedian, who was a finalist on Last Comic Standing and has served as a guest panelist on The Masked Singer.

"He thinks she’s so cool, loves that she speaks her mind and is so supportive of her career," the source says. "He also thinks she’s drop-dead gorgeous and loves being around her."

The source adds that Dye, 37, is so smitten that he's trying hard to progress the relationship.

"He’s been making a big effort to take things to the next level and get more serious," the source says. "Kristin is always laughing with Jeff and it’s easy and fun for her. She’s able to be herself and carefree with him after all the stress from her divorce. Their relationship is definitely heating up."

"Initially Kristin wasn’t looking for a full-on relationship, but things have definitely progressed between them," the source adds. "They share the same sense of dry humor and are now making more plans [to see each other]."

Cavallari and Dye were first linked in October when they were seen making out in Chicago.

At the time, a source told ET that the ex Laguna Beach star was "having fun and enjoying getting back into the dating scene."

"Kristin and Jay were together for a decade and broke up several months ago, so she’s not rushing anything," the source shared. "Kristin and Jeff were having a fun time, but nothing too serious right now."

After Chicago, they were snapped enjoying dinner in Nashville, then at Los Angeles hot spot, Craigs, in November.

Cavallari previously shared that was "working on" removing Cutler from her name.

Cavallari and Cutler were together for 10 years and share three children, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5.

In an interview with ET in September, Cavallari opened up about their breakup.

"It just didn't work," she said. "I met Jay when I was 23. I was a kid, but we tried. We tried everything, and Jay and I had so much love for each other. No one could ever take that away from us. But at the end of the day, we weren't happy."

"I think life is too short," she added, noting that her parents' divorce allowed her to see her mom in a "really happy, healthy marriage." "That's what I want. I want my kids to see me happy. I think that's important."

Cavallari reiterated that her children remained her greatest priority.

"I have hard days, without a doubt, and right now I'm really just focusing on my kids and making sure that my kids are good," she said. "That's my only priority at the moment, and they're handling it well. I'm just trying to stay positive and focus on all of the positive things. But I have sad days, without a doubt."

