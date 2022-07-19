Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Reveal 'Laguna Beach' Salaries on New Podcast

Laguna Beach stars and former couple, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti, are re-watching the MTV reality series and revealing what fans didn't know about the show in their new Dear Media podcast, Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen.

In the debut episode, Cavallari and Colletti reveal what they were making when they first started the series, which also starred Lauren Conrad.

For the 11-episode series, Cavallari recalled only earning about $2,500.

"I don’t even think it was that much. I think it was $2,000,” Colletti, 36, chimed in. “Lauren and I renegotiated for season 2. It was going to be our last season! We were like, ‘We’re out of here!'"

Cavallari, 35, added,“I honestly would have done it for free... At that point, in high school, to me, it was more of a competition. Everybody wanted it and I was like, ‘I’m gonna get this show!’ I’m super competitive, that has not changed. So, when they told us they were gonna pay us, I was like, ‘Oh my God, great!'"

While Colletti doesn't remember much about the audition process beyond him wanting to do the show to break into the entertainment industry, Cavallari had a better recollection of the questions that were asked at the time.

“It was like, ‘List your five best friends and what you hate about them.’ I remember one of the questions was, ‘Who do you think is going to be prom queen?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, I don’t care as long as it’s not Lauren Conrad,'” she shared. "The questions were setting us up to divulge all of this information. Obviously, they were trying to get to the bottom of things, which they did!"

After filming the pilot for nine months, only on the weekends and not at school, the co-stars said parents and students viewed a "watered-down" version of what the show actually came to be.

Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County aired for three seasons from 2004 to 2006 and largely focused on Cavallari, Colletti and Conrad's love triangle.

Eighteen years later, Cavallari and Colletti are revisiting the show that made them famous on their podcast, with new episodes premiering on Tuesdays.

“I think it’s going to be fun to go back and relive it. Although, I’m not going to lie, I have a little bit of anxiety thinking about sitting down and watching those years,” Cavallari confessed. "It wasn’t always the easiest for me. I don’t feel like I was portrayed in the best light or accurately…There were only a couple of times where I feel like they really showcased our relationship. Those moments, I was like, ‘Thank you! That was us. It’s sweet and it was fun.’ But they were so far and few between that majority of the time, I walked away from it going, ‘Well that’s bulls**t. That’s not me. That’s not what happened.'"