Kristin Cavallari on Making the Most of Quality Time With Her Kids Amid Quarantine and Jay Cutler Divorce

Kristin Cavallari is looking on the bright side.

On an Instagram Live for Revolve on Saturday with her stylist, Dani Michelle, the Hills star opened up about parenting her three children and trying to "really enjoy" the quality time she spends with them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cavallari -- who announced her split from Jay Cutler last month -- said she's been staying with her friend Justin Anderson, who she's been with since "Day 1" of quarantine. The hairstylist accompanied Cavallari and Cutler on their three-week trip to the Bahamas just before their breakup.

"With my kids, it's like, 'Alright, what should we do today?' We've maxed out every creative idea," Cavallari said of time with her kids -- Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4. "I used to wake up at 5 a.m. every morning, work out and then I would get my kids ready for school, take them to school and go to the office. I haven't set an alarm since all of this has been going on. It's going to be really hard for me to get back into it. I don't know that I can go back to that 5 a.m. lifestyle."

These days, Cavallari wakes up "anywhere between 6:30 and 8."

"I don't normally let my kids sleep with me, but I've been rotating my kid for the last week," she revealed. "It's cute but those are the moments that will never be the same, we'll never get those back. So in that sense, I've been trying to really enjoy that time with my kids."

"I will tell you, the no school thing is tough," Cavallari added, sharing that she's been "attempting" to get her sons to do their schoolwork. "With the boys, Jaxon will not listen to me. He refuses to do work. I'm like, 'I can't fight with you about doing schoolwork.' It's too hard."

The Very Cavallari star continued, "My kids are young so that's nice. My boys are 7 and 6 so it's not the end of the world if they're not sitting here doing schoolwork every day, but everyone's going a little stir crazy because we really can't go anywhere."

Cavallari and Cutler's split was at first amicable, but things turned sour between the pair with their divorce filings.

A source told ET that Cutler was upset over Cavallari requesting primary physical custody of their three children. And in court documents obtained by ET, Cavallari -- who accused Cutler of "marital misconduct" in her divorce filing -- claimed that the former NFL star was trying to control their marital assets and was preventing her from buying her own home. However, the two were able to reach a permanent parenting plan earlier this month, and Cavallari was permitted to buy a new home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Cutler also shared a post honoring Cavallari for Mother's Day last week, signaling that the drama may have simmered. See more in the video below.