'Kung Fu' Sneak Peek: Nicky and Mia Spy on Juliette's Illegal Deal (Exclusive)

Things are getting dicey between Nicky and her cousin, Mia.

On Wednesday's episode of Kung Fu, titled "Jyu Sa," the duo spies on a secret meeting between Juliette (guest star Annie Q) and a mysterious scientist after receiving a tip from Evan (Gavin Stenhouse).

But, as ET's exclusive clip reveals, Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao) aren't exactly on the same page when it comes to the best way to go about completing their mission. As a result, Nicky begins to question whether she should approach her relationship with Mia as a friend or a shifu.

In the sneak peek from the latest episode, Nicky tries to lead Mia on some recon work. When Nicky has trouble hearing Juliette's conversation during her shady deal-making, she quietly inches closer to the action. But Mia has her eye on the case that's now in Juliette's possession, urging Nicky that they need to take it from under Juliette's nose.

"It's not safe! Recon, remember?" Nicky warns her cousin. "Just stay back."

But as Nicky moves closer to try and get a better listen at the under-the-table deal that's being made, Mia finds her opening and slips away. And just like that, Mia finds herself staring at exactly what she was fighting Nicky to steal. Unfortunately for Nicky, she realizes Mia's gone just a tad too late.

We smell trouble!

Kung Fu airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

