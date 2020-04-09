'KUWTK': Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday Car Parade Included a Bikini-Clad Piñata of the Reality Star

Kourtney Kardashian's 41st birthday was one for the books! The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their outlandish celebrations, but amid the coronavirus pandemic they had to find creative new ways to wish the Poosh founder a happy birthday.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian is seen rounding up her family to throw Kourtney a birthday car parade, complete with a bikini-clad piñata of the birthday girl.

"So, it's Kourtney's birthday and we are going to drive by Kourt's house blasting birthday music, honking horns, annoying all the neighbors and everyone did such a great job decorating their cars," Khloe says to the camera.

YouTube/E!

She's then seen talking to Kourtney's daughter, Penelope Disick, on the phone, with Tristan Thompson by her side.

"You're just gonna have to say, ‘Mom! Can you come outside? I need to show you something,'" Khloe tells her niece. "But don't ruin the surprise, you can take all the credit."

Khloe then directs herself to her sister, Kendall Jenner, and asks if she needs some decorations for her car.

"We're recycling some of True [Thompson]'s balloons for Kendall," she tells Tristan, before she asks Kim Kardashian if she needs more balloons.

Once they get to Kourtney's home, they honk, blast music and surprise the mother-of-three. They then hang the bikini piñata on a tree outside.

Kourtney is known for showing off her sizzling figure in a sexy swimsuits. She recently posted some snaps of herself and TikTok star Addison Rae in their swimwear.

ET spoke with Rae this week about their newfound friendship, and if she'll be making an appearance on KUWTK.

"Kourtney and I just happen to have a great friendship, which is really fun," she shared. "She's been a great person to have in my life. She said in my YouTube video that I had great energy that she liked to be around. I think she has great energy as well and she has so much experience in her life that I can really just look at and kind of learn from."

While the 19-year-old would love to have Kourtney on her Mama Knows Best podcast, she's not sure about a cameo on the reality show.

"I don't know, who knows what the future kind of holds," she said, playing coy. "I'm kind of just living life day by day and going through everything with a happy heart and humble mindset. It's all been really exciting. A lot of stuff keeps continuing to be presented to me, which is super fun, and I think there's plenty of opportunities and exciting things coming up."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. on E!