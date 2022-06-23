Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky and Daughters to Star in 'Buying Beverly Hills' on Netflix

Kyle Richards' husband, real estate broker Mauricio Umansky, is getting his own show on Netflix.

Umansky, who often appears alongside his wife on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the spinoff, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, will star in the new real estate docusoap, Buying Beverly Hills.

Farrah Brittany, Richards' daughter with first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, and Alexia Umansky, her daughter with Mauricio, will also star in the upcoming series.

Buying Beverly Hills follows the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, California. Mauricio, Farrah, Alexia and the group's agents highlight the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles. The eight-episode series is set for a fall premiere.

Santiago Arana, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Melissa Platt and Sonika Vaid round out the featured players.

