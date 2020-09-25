Kyle Richards Says She Saw Her Stolen Ring in a Photo on Diane Keaton's Instagram

Kyle Richards thinks she spotted her stolen accessory in an unlikely place. During the "Secrets Revealed" episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Thursday -- an episode that aired previously unseen footage from the 10th season of the show -- Richards said that she saw her stolen ring in a photo posted to Instagram by Diane Keaton last year.

"I had the craziest thing happen," she said in previously unseen footage. "I was looking on Instagram and I saw Diane Keaton -- she posted a picture of a psychic's hands on the Third Street Promenade and they had my ring on her hand."

Richards went on to tell Andy Cohen and the rest of the RHOBH cast about the aftermath of seeing the photo.

"It was the craziest, craziest story," Richards said, before revealing that she had her agents reach out to Keaton's counterparts in an effort to find out what happened.

Richards soon heard that Keaton took the picture simply because "she thought the nails were so interesting," so she hired a PI to dig further. That didn't work, so Richards enlisted Teddi Mellencamp to help her go undercover.

"We thought we were hot on the trail, but then we realized we were just being sent in circles," Mellencamp recalled.

While Richards couldn't keep up with the investigation at the time, she admitted that she does "want to pick that up again."

"I want to know if she bought that from someone at a pawn shop, even if I have to buy it back from her, I'm happy to do that," she said.

Despite Richards' story, someone claiming to be the granddaughter of the woman in the photo took to TikTok to say that her relative has owned the rings for decades.

"This ring right there, that's my grandma's ring. She has been working in a pharmacy for over 50 years, has had those rings for decades," the woman said, before sharing photos of what appear to be the same set of hands wearing the ring in question throughout the years.

An important update in the case of Kyle’s missing ring. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/uEcGHuzpPa — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) September 25, 2020

Richards' home was burglarized back in 2017, when she and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, were out of town. The couple reportedly had $1 million of jewelry stolen.

In a statement to People at the time, Richards said that "everything my mother, who passed away, had ever collected and saved to give to me -- that I had always envisioned of passing on to my four daughters -- was gone."

