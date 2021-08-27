Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are 'In a Great Place' Ahead of Welcoming Baby No. 2, Source Says

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott couldn't be happier to expand their family.

The couple, who share 3-year-old daughter Stormi, are expecting their second child together and are "in a great place." A source tells ET, "Kylie and Travis have always wanted to give Stormi a sibling and having another child was always part of their plan."

"Kylie absolutely loves being a mom and is so excited to be a new mom again. Kylie and Travis are in a great place and really committed to being the best parents possible," the source adds. "Kylie is a super hands-on mom and is always laughing and smiling with Stormi. Travis loves spoiling Stormi. They both plan on doing the same with their new little one. The whole family is thrilled."

Earlier this month, multiple sources confirmed to ET that Jenner was pregnant. A source told ET at the time that the makeup mogul "loves being pregnant and enjoyed her last pregnancy out of the public eye."

"She wanted to be able to have some of that same experience this time -- but it was not the best kept secret!" the source added.

Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had been speculating that Jenner might be pregnant. Many picked up clues on her social media accounts, bringing up the fact that her 24th birthday earlier this month was a lot more low-key than usual. On top of that, none of her sisters used a recent photo of her to celebrate her special day -- they were all throwback pics.

Jenner and Scott began dating in 2017 and have been in an on-again, off-again relationship ever since. "They are doing a great job co-parenting together with little to no drama," a source told ET in February of their relationship. "Neither of them are interested in dating others at this time."

Earlier this week, the rapper surprised Stormi with a big, yellow school bus. Jenner took to her Instagram Story to document the adorable moment, sharing photos of the toddler in front of and inside the big bus.

"All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus. Daddy surprised her," the proud mom wrote alongside a photo of Stormi touching the bus.

See the sweet moment in the video below.