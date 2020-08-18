Kylie Jenner Hits Back Against 'Fake' Screenshot of 'Brown Skinned Girl' Caption

Kylie Jenner is hitting back against claims she called herself "brown skinned girl" in a recent Instagram caption. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story on Monday to set the record straight.

A post circulating the internet claimed to be a screenshot of Jenner's original caption on an Instagram post she made Sunday night, before she allegedly changed it to "brown eyed girl" minutes later. However, Jenner says that supposed screenshot is totally "fake."

"Here's the fake version that everyone believed," Jenner wrote on her Instagram story. "Saw online someone photoshopped this photo and posted to change my caption from 'brown eyed girl' to 'brown skinned girl'. I never said this."

The reality star then shared "the real version" of her Instagram caption edit, explaining that it was originally a white heart and sparkle emoji, but she changed it to include the words "brown eyed girl" just a few minutes later. "That is all," Jenner said.

The mom of one recently turned 23 -- and celebrated with a luxurious tropical vacation with her family.

"23!!!!" she wrote in a birthday post on her Instagram on Aug. 10. "Thank you God for another year. The blessings and the lessons.. i’m here for it all and so thankful for each and every one of you."

