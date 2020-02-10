Kylie Jenner Shares Precious Video of Daughter Stormi Comforting Her

As if Stormi Webster weren't already the cutest thing on the Internet, her proud mom, Kylie Jenner, shared an adorable video of the 2-year-old cutie on Thursday night.

In the clip, the 23-year-old makeup mogul walks up to her little girl sitting on a coach and lies down, putting her head in Stormi's lap. The cute little girl, whom Kylie shares with Travis Scott, places her hands on top of her mom's head and says something to her.

"She said 'don’t be afraid mommy' 😢😍," Kylie captioned the video, sharing the precious moment.

Stormi's aunties were obsessed with the clip. Kendall Jenner commented, "tiny tear," while Khloe Kardashian added, "I melted into my seat 😩😩😩."

Stormi recently celebrated her first day of school with her two parents. Scott opened up to GQ in August about life in quarantine with his little girl.

"It's amazing just to watch my daughter grow," Scott told the magazine. "I'm keeping her aware of what's going on in the world. As a parent, I'm always instilling knowledge, even at this age."