Kylie Jenner's Bikini-Clad Political Post Leads to Surge in Online Voter Engagement

Kylie Jenner knows how to rock a bikini and how to rock the vote! The reality star and cosmetics mogul flaunted her fit physique for a good cause -- voter turnout -- and it seems to have really had an impact.

Adhering to the old advertising adage that sex sells, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star slipped into a revealing, summery two-piece swimsuit and shared some sultry snaps to Instagram on Monday.

The first pic, captioned, "7th day of fall," showed the 23-year-old model and mother of one sitting on a comfy outdoor couch, enjoying the sun.

Then, for her second post, Jenner got to the root of the issue she was interested in promoting. Alongside a skin-baring snapshot, similar to her first post, Jenner wrote, "But are you registered to vote? click the link in my bio.. let’s make a plan to vote together 🤍🤍"

Apparently, that was enough to get a whole lot of people suddenly interested in voting plans!

According to Us Weekly, the organization Jenner linked to in her bio, Vote.org, saw a sudden 1500 percent increase in web traffic, as directed via Instagram following her post.

This means an estimated 48,000 new viewers checked out the page, and several thousand either registered to vote or used the site's voter registration verification tool.

Jenner joins many other celebs who are doing their part to increase voter engagement and get the word out about the importance of this coming election. Check out the video below for more on stars who are using their platform for good.