Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Is the Cutest Assistant in Halloween Cookie Video

Kylie Jenner has the best helper in the kitchen -- her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi! The little cutie steals the show in her mom's new YouTube video of the pair making and decorating Halloween cookies.

The mother-daughter duo rocks matching Hanna Andersson Snoopy Orange Peanuts Halloween PJ sets.

Kylie declares that her daughter was "such a good helper," and adds, "I love making cookies with you."

"Oh, that's cute, Mommy!" Stormi tells the makeup mogul.

Though she's clearly partial to the sprinkles, Stormi does a good job of decorating the sugar cookies with minimal mess. At one point the ingredients get away from her and the little girl declares, "I need a towel, please."

Stormi even shows off her signature restraint that fans saw in her candy challenge, saying, "Patience, patience, patience," as she waits for the cookies to bake.

Kylie also reveals Stormi's Halloween costume and shares that she and Stormi's dad, Travis Scott, will also be participating in the family ensemble.

"You're going to be the purple Minion and me and Daddy are going to be the yellow Minions," she says of the animated characters.

On Monday, the proud parents took their little girl to a pumpkin patch, where she rocked a brown face mask and rode on a tractor. She also posed with Scott in a field of flowers.

For more, watch the clip below: