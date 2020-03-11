La La Anthony Responds to Critics of Kim Kardashian's Birthday Getaway (Exclusive)

La La Anthony has been besties with Kim Kardashian West for years, so when it came time for the reality star to gather a group of her closest friends and family for a private getaway in a tropical location for her 40th birthday, La La was at the top of the list.

"I was in awe from the time we left to the time we left to come back," La La tells ET's Melicia Johnson of the trip. "It was a great experience, and I'm really so appreciative to her for allowing all of us who were included to have such an amazing experience especially again in the middle of everything that's going on, it's nice to just take that little break from the chaos and be able to step away and just genuinely have a good time."

La La notes that Kim's show of generosity is a clear example of her character.

"That's exactly who she is. So anyone who knows her, knows she goes above and beyond for the people she loves and cares about," the wife of Carmelo Anthony shares. "She's like me. We just want everyone to have a good time and we're having fun when everyone else is having fun."

But Kim's birthday trip wasn't without its criticism. Critics quickly took to social media to slam the mother of four's decision to flaunt her wealth amid the global pandemic. But La La doesn't pay attention to the haters.

"I don't really think too much about it. I just know we live in a world where people are gonna have something to say about everything," she shares. "There's something that's gonna be said about everything. You wear a black top, you shoulda wore a red one. You wore a blue top, why didn't you wear the black one? It's just the world we live in and I don't really get too caught up in that."

La La also highlights what she and Kim are doing behind the scenes with their charitable efforts.

"I know what we're all doing individually when it comes to charities, when it comes to using our platforms, when it comes to voting, when it comes to prison reform, when it come to the millions of things that we're doing," La La says. "We try to just help the world in general, and that's what matters to me. It's not just about going on an island and taking a beautiful picture. I mean, there's a lot more to what all of us do in our day-to-day lives than that. That's what matters. I'd rather amplify that side of what we're doing."

Kim's younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, also recently defended her decision to take the trip. Watch the clip below for more: