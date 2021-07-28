Lady Gaga Fans Think This Olympian Looks Just Like the Singer

Lady Gaga's fans think they've found her Olympic doppelgänger! Amid the Olympic Games in Tokyo, viewers were delighted to discover that Julyana Al-Sadeq, a 26-year-old taekwondo athlete representing Jordan, shares a remarkable resemblance to Gaga, 35.

Fans were quick to take to social media to reflect on the women's similarities, with one person joking, "Lady Gaga said 'f**k GRAMMYs and Oscars, I want a gold Olympic medal now.'"

"Lady Gaga is truly the queen of versatility as she recently joined the Tokyo Olympics 2021," another person tweeted.

A third person quipped, "Wtf Lady Gaga in the Olympics we're so proud of you!! you made it."

Wtf 😭☠️ Lady Gaga in the Olympics we're so proud of you!! you made it 😭😭☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/cwvnlUN41y — itlog🐣 (@itloggaga) July 26, 2021

"This is Lady Gaga at the Tokyo Olympics and no one can convince me otherwise," an additional tweet read, with another stating, "Lady Gaga is representing Chromatica at the #Olympics"

Al-Sadeq was knocked out of the women's 67kg category in the round of 16 by Brazil's Milena Titoneli.

Julyana Al-Sadeq and Lady Gaga Maja Hitij/Getty Images / Gotham/GC Images

Elsewhere in Olympic news, gymnast Simone Biles made headlines when she withdrew from the team competition. She later told Hoda Kotb, "Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape. Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment."

Shortly thereafter, USA Gymnastics announced that Biles will likewise miss the individual all-around competition, praising the athlete for her "bravery in prioritizing her well-being."

It is currently unclear if Biles will compete in the individual event finals, which will take place next week.

