Lady Gaga Offering $500,000 Reward for Stolen Dogs, 'No Questions Asked'

Lady Gaga wants her two dogs returned safely. The 34-year-old singer-actress is currently in Italy filming her new movie, Gucci, but in Los Angeles, her French bulldogs, Gustave and Koji, have been stolen.

A source tells ET that Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs, "no questions asked." Anyone who has the dogs can email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

The two dogs were kidnapped by an at-large attacker, who shot Gaga's dog walker on Sierra Bonita Avenue at 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday evening before fleeing the scene in a white sedan. Gaga's third dog, Asia, managed to escape and was recovered by police.

Ryan Fischer, Gaga's dog walker and friend, has been watching the singer's dogs while she's been in Italy filming the movie Gucci. According to the LAPD, Fischer was in critical condition when he was transported to the hospital. A source tells ET that he is currently in the hospital, and is recovering.

ET has reached out to Gaga's rep for comment.