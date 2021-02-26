Lady Gaga Speaks Out on Dog Kidnapping, Says Ryan Fischer Is 'Forever a Hero'

The singer took to Instagram and Twitter on Friday to address the tragic news, writing, "My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness."

"I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us," she added. "Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero."

ET previously reported that Fischer was shot Wednesday night in Los Angeles while walking Gaga's three dogs. Gustav and Koji were stolen, while Asia managed to escape and was later recovered by police. Fischer remains hospitalized.

Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, exclusively spoke to ET over the phone on Friday, where he reacted to the shooting and dognapping. "We pray that the dogs are safe and that they don't experience any harm, and we thank God that Ryan is going to be OK," he said. "We hope that we get through this and everyone can put this behind them."

"It's unfortunate that these guys are down on their luck and they needed money, but to shoot someone for dogs is really a disgusting act," he added. "The entire family is keeping in touch."

A source close to Fischer also told ET on Friday that he is recovering well and breathing on his own. His family said in a statement that he is expected to make a full recovery, and thanked Gaga for her concern for him.

"As you know, our beloved Ryan was the victim of a horrible, violent crime on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles," the statement read. "Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery. We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."

"Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset," the statement continued. "Ryan loves Gustav and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return. Thank you very much for your interest and support. At this time we kindly ask that you respect our family's privacy as we are focused on Ryan's recovery."

Hear more in the video below.