Lala Kent Says Ex Randall Emmett’s Alleged Cheating was 'Repeated Behavior'

Lala Kent is shedding light on her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett’s, alleged infidelities that contributed to the demise of their relationship.

“This has been going on for quite some time,” Kent told Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday. "Kind of repeated behavior that I had found out about and it’s not just one person, it’s many. I believe that it started right after I got sober. And I don’t know how I didn’t see it.”

When asked about the red flags in their relationship, Kent noted that they were right in front of her, but she wasn’t paying attention.

"The constant phone use," she said was one clue that Emmett might be cheating. "It was glued to him. He couldn’t even go into a massage without his phone on him. And he was very funny if I got anywhere near the phone."

Kent continued, "That should have been a huge red flag to me. And the constant being gone. He was never around. But I just figured, 'Who would creep around with him?'"

Kent, 31, and Emmett, 50, called off their 3-year engagement in December - - nine months after welcoming their daughter, Ocean. The Vanderpump Rules star noted that there is really no communication between the two, outside of co-parenting.

“We communicate through an app,” Kent said. “It has just to do with Ocean. There was no closure at all when it came to my relationship and exiting it. So, Ocean is the main focus and that’s how we communicate. If it doesn’t have to do with her, then I have no desire to communicate with that person.”

Before letting her go, Cohen had to ask if she had any worries about the prenup.

“Yes. You know I was always very concerned about that because I'm only 31,” she shared. “Who knows what my future holds, and I just didn’t ever want him to have any of whatever piece of what I could potentially have in the future. I want it to be exactly like what I said on the show, ‘What’s yours is yours and what’s mine in mines.' I just want you out of my life.”

Kent and Randall got engaged in 2018 and were set to wed in April 2020. The pair ultimately decided to push their wedding back to 2022 before calling the whole thing off.

Kent got candid about the split on an episode of her Give Them Lala podcast. “I had my head in the sand for a really long time, but I'm grateful no matter what,” she said. "What's five years and some change versus what I would've been in."

She continued, "The second that I felt unsafe - - I said this in therapy - - I said, 'The second I get a pit in my stomach, it'll be a different conversation.' I got that pit and I got the f**k out. No questions asked. Buh-bye."