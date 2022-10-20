Lana Del Rey Reveals Laptop Containing New Album Stolen From Her Car

Lana Del Rey is opening up about a harrowing ordeal that may severely impact her music career and an upcoming book.

The "Young and Beautiful" singer on Wednesday posted a since-deleted Instagram Live video (but captured by the YouTube channel All About Celebrities) explaining that, a few months ago, she was the victim of her car being burglarized in Los Angeles. The 37-year-old singer revealed that she had "stepped away for a minute."

"And the one time I left my backpack inside my car, someone broke all the windows and took it," she said.

Del Rey said the backpack contained immensely valuable items -- such as a laptop storing her ninth studio album. It also contained multiple hard drives and three camcorders with two years' worth of family footage. What's more, the laptop is also where Del Rey says she saved the 200-page book she says she was writing for Simon & Schuster. She released a collection of poems with the same publisher back in September 2020.

The singer, whose last album, Blue Banisters, was released in 2021, calmly explained that she remotely wiped her laptop, setting off a staggering chain of events.

"I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon & Schuster, which I didn't have backed up on the cloud because we do not have any cloud systems that we access," she said. "And despite that, people are still able to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos."

Del Rey, who added that she may have to re-write the book, said she's learned a lesson after all of this and, through it all, she's somehow managed to stay positive.

"Obviously I won't ever leave anything in the car again, even if it's just for a moment," she said. "But we've had the same issues at the house, and it is a constant thing. And although I'm so grateful to be able to share all of the good stuff, I just also want to share that it has been a challenge."

The singer assured her fans that a new album is coming, but also urged fans to ignore any possible leaks.

"Please don't listen to the music if you hear it, because it's not coming out yet," she implored her fans. "In terms of the book, I loved the book that I lost with all of my heart and put a lot of passion into it. And in terms of the camcorders, we shall see what happens with that."