Lance Armstrong Marries Longtime Fiancée Anna Hansen -- See the Wedding Pics

Lance Armstrong announced his marriage to longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen on Tuesday, posting a carousel of photos from the intimate ceremony to Instagram.

"Best. Day Ever" the cyclist wrote in the caption. "Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong. So special having our kids there as well. It was an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears."

The photos show off an elegant vineyard wedding held at the Château la Coste in France. Only close friends and family attended, including the couple's children. Lance and Anna are both parents to Max, 13, and Olivia, 11. Lance also has a son, Luke, 22, and twin daughters Grace and Isabelle, 20, with his ex-wife Kristin Richard.

"Anna, you have been my absolute rock the past 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived them without you," Lance continued in his caption. "I am so proud of the couple we have become - It took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did. I love you immensely and will always be here for you and our family."

He also thanked his "best bud" Chadbourne Mountain for officiating the ceremony and credited Elizabeth Kreutz for the photos. "Hope you are all having an excellent summer -- I sure as hell am," he finished the post.

Anna celebrated with her own Instagram post, sharing a photo of a latte to her Story on Monday with "Anna & Lance" written in the steamed milk. "A perfect elopement," she wrote atop the photo.

The happy couple first announced their engagement in 2017. They have been together since 2008. Prior to Anna, Lance dated several high-profile celebrities, including Kate Hudson and a brief five-month engagement to Sheryl Crow.