Lance Bass Says He's Spoken to Jamie Lynn Spears About Sister Britney's Legal Battle (Exclusive)

Lance Bass now has a better understanding of what Britney Spears is going through. Last month, the 41-year-old singer received backlash for comments he made about the pop star and her current conservatorship.

But after talking with Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, he is more aware of the singer's situation.

"I have talked to Jamie Lynn recently, which is why I feel so much better about this situation. They aren't as worried as we are," Bass told ET's Katie Krause on Friday, while chatting about his podcast, The Daily Popcast, adding that people "have no idea what's really going on. So we just have to trust that the loved ones around her are doing the right thing."

"The one thing that I do know is, I know Jamie Lynn…If Jamie is OK with everything going on, I feel like she really has her sister's back during all this," Bass expressed. "So I trust her to give us the real information."

Bass is also a supporter of the #FreeBritney movement, but since his talk with Jamie he feels more comfortable about Britney's situation.

"I totally support #FreeBritney," he said. "I hope everyone figures out exactly what is happening in her life. I do believe that things are settling the way they should be…There's a judge in charge of all this, so we really need to just trust the judge in the situation and know that things will work out for the best."

"We all love her and I'm very open to finding out what's going on, but at the end of the day you've no idea what's going on. I have," he noted. "So I really shouldn't have an opinion."

Bass, meanwhile, had another reason to talk to Jaime Lynn. The singer revealed that they are "going to be working together soon," but teased that he'd let the former Nickelodeon star tell fans more about it.

Fans got excited earlier this month when Backstreet Boy Nick Carter posted a selfie with the *NSYNC singer, captioning it, "Working on something big." When asked if there was ever a possibility that the two former rival boy bands would ever tour together, Bass quickly shut down the idea.

"It has not been a real discussion at all," he admitted. "Of course, it's been a nice theory in a lot of people's heads. In a perfect world, of course that would be so much fun. We would love that. But I don't think in our world that that will ever happen."

He added that he doesn't "want to get the fans' hopes up," also noting that he doesn't believe *NSYNC will ever get back together again.

"I can just tell you right now there are no talks of *NSYNC ever doing anything ever again. I would just go with that and be like, 'We're never going to get another *NSYNC song or anything like that.' We have to move on and remember the good times."

"I obviously haven't been doing that since I was in my early '20s, so it's been a long time since I've been with *NSYNC," he continued. "People still look at me as that teenager, but I've definitely grown a lot since then and that was like our college years."

At this time in his life, Bass is hoping to expand his family with husband Michael Turchin. The two have been going through IVF and last month lost their surrogate of over two years. Bass revealed to ET in March that his surrogate had been eight weeks pregnant with a baby boy last fall, but tragically lost the pregnancy to miscarriage. It was his and Turchin's ninth round of IVF.

"We're still staying positive. We know this process can be long," Bass told ET on Friday. "We have several friends that have gone through IVF and it's not as perfect as everyone thinks. You think, 'Oh, it'll happen the first time.' It hardly ever works the first time and we knew that going in."

They are now in their third year of trying to have a baby and revealed that they have since found a new surrogate.

"We have a surrogate now, we have our donor, so hopefully soon we'll be able to celebrate," he shared. "Yes, we found a surrogate but, of course, that could always fall out any day."

The pair isn't shying away from adopting in the near future if another round of IVF doesn't work out. Bass explained that their game plan was to have their own kids and then "be able to adopt the next ones."

"Now we might have to switch that," he noted. "If this doesn't work this next time, we'll just go ahead and adopt. We're totally fine with that, we want to do that. I think it's so important to take kids out of these orphanages… We would love to welcome someone into our home at some point."

For now, he’s staying busy in quarantine by producing new episodes every day for his podcast. He's already dropped about 250 episodes.

"Thank goodness I started this show right before lockdown because if I didn't have this everyday I would've been going crazy at home," he relayed. "All my projects are on hold right now, so this has really just kept me going. It's been nice to talk to the fans out there. It's been a godsend for sure."

The plus side of lockdown and "no entertainment happening" was that it made it easier to get celebrities on his podcast since "everyone is at home."

"All these celebrities are easily gettable on Zoom, so it went from a show of 'I didn't really have that many interviews. It was just me and my peanuts, and it's just a funny show,' to now every single show we have a hard-hitting interview," he continued. "So it has changed and there's tons of content out there now, just because everyone's at home and very available."

As far as who his "dream guests" include, Bass -- who has many other projects and podcast verticals on the way -- said Carol Burnett, Garth Brooks and Kristin Chenoweth are among his top names.

He's also working on a movie with TriStar that he's "super excited about." "We've been working on this for quite a while and we're about to announce the writer, which everyone's going to love," he shared. "But it's a true story about these two girls that won a Winnebago on The Price Is Right and decided they wanted to follow [*NSYNC] on tour for three months, and it was the craziest story they hatched."

"I mean, it's insane," he said, adding, "We're recreating a story, but of course it happens 20 years later so they are older trying to recapture this amazing trip they did 20 years ago."

