Landon Barker Takes The Stage at Machine Gun Kelly Concert Amid Dad Travis Barker's Hospitalization

Landon Barker took the stage with Machine Gun Kelly at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, just hours after news broke that his dad, Travis Barker, had been hospitalized for an undisclosed medical emergency.

Landon joined MGK at the sold-out show to perform their recent collab, “Die in California." In Instagram Stories posted by the 18-year-old, he's dressed in a head-to-toe black ensemble with shiny embellishments and looks completely in his element as he belts out the song to the massive crowd at the arena.

Billboard Magazine's Senior Editor ​Lyndsey Havens also shared footage from the concert which shows MGK and Landon shaking hands after the song as the teenager heads off stage.

MGK brings out Travis’ son Landon to perform their collab “Die In California” during sold-out MSG show pic.twitter.com/dtDd12JRvC — Lyndsey Havens (@LyndseyAlana) June 29, 2022

The performance came shortly after Travis was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for additional care after first being treated at West Hills hospital, according to TMZ, who was first to break the news. In photos taken outside of the medical facility, Travis' wife, Kourtney Kardashian, is seen standing by his side as the drummer is laying on a stretcher being pushed by paramedics.

While it's still unknown what caused Travis to seek medical attention, his daughter, Alabama, took to Instagram on Tuesday night to ask fans to "please send your prayers."

Ahead of his trip to the hospital, Travis cryptically tweeted, "God Save Me," however it's unknown why, as that is also the title of a song he worked on with Machine Gun Kelly.

In March, Landon had "one of the best nights" of his life as he got to hit the stage to perform with his dad.

"This one was one of the best nights of my life thank you to everyone who came and a big thank you to @itsluxcity for everything! so happy I got to share this moment with @travisbarker @jadenhossler," Landon captioned a series of Instagram photos that shows him singing with Travis, who at one point hugs his son.